Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 25000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Riverside Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects comprise the 100% owned Oakes Gold Project covering an area of 5,600 hectares; and High Lake, Longrose, Pichette, and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc Project covering an area of 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

