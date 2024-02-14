Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 14.5 %

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 18,694,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,445,134. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,193,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,250,736 shares of company stock worth $14,489,505. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1,745.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 266.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

