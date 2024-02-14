Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $15.00 at KeyCorp

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of HOOD opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 891,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,250,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,489,505. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

