Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Rogers worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Rogers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Rogers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 115.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE ROG opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.73. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $173.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.35.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.