Roku (ROKU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roku Trading Down 8.8 %

Roku stock opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. Roku has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,963 shares of company stock worth $14,045,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after buying an additional 622,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,481,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,860,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

