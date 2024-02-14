Roth Capital Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bunge Global in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst B. Wright now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Bunge Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bunge Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.
Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS.
Bunge Global Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE BG opened at $88.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.53. Bunge Global has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Global Company Profile
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
See Also
