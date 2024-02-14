Roth Capital Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bunge Global in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst B. Wright now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Bunge Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bunge Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BG. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $88.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.53. Bunge Global has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

