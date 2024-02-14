Roth Capital Comments on Farmland Partners Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Farmland Partners in a report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Farmland Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.89 million, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

