Roth Capital Comments on Research Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Research Solutions in a report issued on Friday, February 9th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Research Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Research Solutions Stock Up 6.0 %

RSSS opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.31 million, a PE ratio of -141.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSSS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the second quarter worth $37,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 27,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,428.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,233,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 128,480 shares of company stock worth $338,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

