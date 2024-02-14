Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHOP. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $78.83. 4,805,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,283,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Shopify by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Shopify by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

