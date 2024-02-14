Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $75.56. 810,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,254. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.10. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 99.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TransUnion by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 1,300.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 150,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.