Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 113,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 37.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.