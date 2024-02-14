Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Releases Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 78,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

