Ryder System (NYSE:R) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $118.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $119.47.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on R. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Recommended Stories

