Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Safe Bulkers has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $65,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

