SATS (1000SATS) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

SATS (1000SATS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, SATS has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One SATS token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SATS has a market capitalization of $989.76 million and approximately $49.55 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SATS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SATS Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. SATS’s official website is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

SATS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00045262 USD and is down -4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $58,902,804.27 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SATS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SATS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SATS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SATS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.