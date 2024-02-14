Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Robert Lorne Abel Sells 1,205 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Schrödinger Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 118.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $26,567,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 185.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after acquiring an additional 885,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,463.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 870,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 865,867 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.