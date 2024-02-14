Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

SBCF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

