Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Short Interest Down 10.7% in January

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Seritage Growth Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

SRG opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $532.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,880 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $163,244.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,826,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,368,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $69,758.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,864,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,460,250.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $163,244.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,826,832 shares in the company, valued at $135,368,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,570 shares of company stock worth $61,368 and have sold 658,371 shares worth $6,168,513. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRG. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 162.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after purchasing an additional 471,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

