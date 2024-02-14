SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $1.36

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.39. SES AI shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 54,940 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair began coverage on SES AI in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

In other news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 212,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $479,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $25,600.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,521,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 384,044 shares of company stock worth $824,967. Company insiders own 15.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

