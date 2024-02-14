Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Grows By 21.0%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,900 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 422,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 41,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. 20,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,810. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

