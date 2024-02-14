Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Declines By 18.3%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cango in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cango in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cango in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cango in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cango in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CANG opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Cango has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.47 million during the quarter. Cango had a negative net margin of 24.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

