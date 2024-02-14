Short Interest in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expands By 21.4%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $85,710,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in HEICO by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,036,000 after buying an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in HEICO by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $35,606,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Stock Up 1.1 %

HEICO stock traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $190.11. 43,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,826. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.01. HEICO has a 1 year low of $153.63 and a 1 year high of $191.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

