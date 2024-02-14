Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Drops By 10.9%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ShiftPixy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ShiftPixy stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. ShiftPixy has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $226.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIXY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ShiftPixy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

