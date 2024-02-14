SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF opened at $3.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.63 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

