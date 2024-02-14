Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,764 shares of company stock valued at $328,823. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

