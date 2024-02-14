Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,315 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.