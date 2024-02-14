Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 11,880 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,975,000 after purchasing an additional 931,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 225,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,803,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,863,000 after purchasing an additional 480,432 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

