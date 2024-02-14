Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Skyline Champion

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,088.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,691,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 5.6 %

Skyline Champion stock opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.50. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Free Report

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.