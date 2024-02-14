Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Gap Down to $57.45

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.45, but opened at $52.00. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $52.76, with a volume of 123,577 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 920,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

