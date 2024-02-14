Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,827,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,136,226 shares.The stock last traded at $22.40 and had previously closed at $22.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

In other Sovos Brands news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,477,556.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $84,891.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,829.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,477,556.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,683 shares of company stock worth $2,082,801 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 165.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $128,000.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

