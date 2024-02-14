SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,247,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,416,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,486,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $191.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.09. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $199.52.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

