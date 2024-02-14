SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,935. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

