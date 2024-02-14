SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.42

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.42 and last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 614599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

