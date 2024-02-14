Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.17

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.17 and last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 284800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,950,127 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,241 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 756,017 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.