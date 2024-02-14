SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67-$5.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.70 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.850-5.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 204,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,757. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

