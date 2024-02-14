SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.48.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $874.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

