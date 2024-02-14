STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of STAG Industrial worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.1 %

STAG opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.10%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

