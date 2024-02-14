Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Up 4.2 %

Steel Partners stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.27. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28,926.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10,212.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

