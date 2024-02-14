Stellantis (STLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stellantis stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $24.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

