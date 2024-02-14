StepStone Group LP Purchases Shares of 160,509 Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 160,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Sprinklr makes up about 0.5% of StepStone Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $185,757.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $185,757.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $93,527.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 410,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,078. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CXM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

