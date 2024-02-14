Stifel Nicolaus Raises Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $215.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WM. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Get Waste Management alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $199.09. The stock had a trading volume of 512,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $199.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,283 shares of company stock worth $8,107,504 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.