Stifel Nicolaus Trims IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price to $115.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IPGP. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

IPGP opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.91) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

