Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:SARK)

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,826 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 1,418 call options.

Institutional Trading of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SARK traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 710,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,762. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $46.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

About AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $3.2644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

