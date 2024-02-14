Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Global Payments Put Options (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,548 put options on the company. This is an increase of 166% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,711 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 186,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.29. 876,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $138.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.89. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

