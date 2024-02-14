StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 22.82.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.