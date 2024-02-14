StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.33 on Monday. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOIFree Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

