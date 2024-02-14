StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $28.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Capital by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

