StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. The company has a market cap of $55.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 81,960 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.