StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Key Tronic Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.41. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

