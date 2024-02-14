StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

MDRX opened at $8.26 on Friday. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 202,999 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 3rd quarter worth about $825,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 97,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Veradigm by 19.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

